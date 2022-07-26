Early Trading Has Acorda (ACOR) Moving for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACOR - Market Data & News Trade

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has already lost $-0.0434 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.45, Acorda has moved 9.64% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 1.53% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Acorda investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:40:32 est.

About Acorda Therapeutics Inc

Acorda Therapeutics develops therapies to restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. INBRIJA® (levodopa inhalation powder) is approved for intermittent treatment of OFF episodes in adults with Parkinson's disease treated with carbidopa/levodopa. INBRIJA is not to be used by patients who take or have taken a nonselective monoamine oxidase inhibitor such as phenelzine or tranylcypromine within the last two weeks. INBRIJA utilizes Acorda's innovative ARCUS® pulmonary delivery system, a technology platform designed to deliver medication through inhalation. Acorda also markets the branded AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release Tablets, 10 mg.

