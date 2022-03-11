Early Trading Has Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Moving for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AWP - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 11.

Ahead of the market's open, Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock has climbed 2.93% from the previous session’s close.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund was up $0.03 in the last session and looks to continue today.

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund aims to provide capital appreciation and current income through global real estate securities. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income and capital appreciation.

