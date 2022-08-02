Early Trading Has 17 Education & (YQ) Moving for August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YQ - Market Data & News Trade

17 Education & Technology Group Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:YQ) has already fallen $-0.14 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.88, 17 Education & has moved 7.45% lower ahead of market open.

The company is down 3.59% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for 17 Education & investors.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc - ADR

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China with an "in-school + after-school" integrated model. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents, covering over 70,000 K-12 schools in 2020. Leveraging the Company’s in-school leadership, 17EdTech offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning. Powered by its integrated model and technology, 17EdTech’s online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring courses stand out in terms of its unique approach to personalization, realized through a data-driven understanding of individual students’ in-school performance, as well as district-level localized insights.

