Eargo (EAR) falls 5.46% to Close at $5.02 on February 11

Today, Eargo Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: EAR) stock fell $0.29, accounting for a 5.46% decrease. Eargo opened at $5.35 before trading between $5.52 and $4.99 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Eargo’s market cap fall to $197,099,693 on 534,572 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,077,862.

About Eargo Inc

Eargo is a medical device company dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. The Company's innovative product and go-to-market approach address the major challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption, including social stigma, accessibility and cost. The company believes that Eargo hearing aids are the first and only virtually invisible, rechargeable, completely-in-canal, FDA registered, exempt Class I or Class 2 devices for the treatment of hearing loss. The Company's differentiated, consumer-first solution empowers consumers to take control of their hearing. Consumers can purchase online or over the phone and get personalized and convenient consultation and support from licensed hearing professionals via phone, text, email or video chat. The Eargo solution is offered to consumers at approximately half the cost of competing hearing aids purchased through traditional channels in the United States. The company’s 4th generation product, the Eargo Neo HiFi, was launched in January 2020 and features improved capabilities across audio fidelity and bandwidth.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

