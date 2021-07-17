Eagle Point Credit Company Inc 6.75 % Notes 2017-30.09.27 (ECCY) gains 2.21% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ECCY - Market Data & News Trade

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc 6.75 % Notes 2017-30.09.27 (NYSE: ECCY) shares gained 2.21%, or $0.5506 per share, to close Friday at $25.45. After opening the day at $25.40, shares of Eagle Point Credit - 6.75% NT REDEEM 30/09/2027 USD 25 fluctuated between $25.45 and $25.40. 704 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of N/A. Friday's activity brought Eagle Point Credit - 6.75% NT REDEEM 30/09/2027 USD 25’s market cap to $.

Eagle Point Credit - 6.75% NT REDEEM 30/09/2027 USD 25 is headquartered in Greenwich, CT. helmed by CEO Thomas Philip Majewski.

About Eagle Point Credit Company Inc 6.75 % Notes 2017-30.09.27

Eagle Point Credit Co., Inc. is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

