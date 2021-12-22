Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) falls 2.08% on Strong Volume December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ECC - Market Data & News Trade

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc (NYSE: ECC), a Greenwich, Connecticut, company, fell to close at $14.14 Tuesday after losing $0.3 (2.08%) on volume of 636,433 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $14.71 to a low of $14.14 while Eagle Point Credit Company’s market cap now stands at $457,498,145.

About Eagle Point Credit Company Inc

The Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, primarily through investment in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations. The Company is externally managed and advised by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

