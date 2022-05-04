Eagle (MD) (EGBN) Rises in Light Trading for May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange MD - Market Data & News Trade

Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares gained 2.63% today on 145,160 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 187,752 shares traded.

After closing today at $51.91 the company has a 50 day moving average of $55.3.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-20.

Eagle (MD) lost 12.66% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Eagle (MD) visit the company profile.

About Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD)

The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twenty branch offices, located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace.

To get more information on Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD) and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Eagle Bancorp Inc (MD)'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins