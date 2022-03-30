Eagle (EGRX) Pushes Lower in Pre-Market Trading for March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EGRX - Market Data & News Trade

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has already dropped $-2.77 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $50.27, Eagle has moved 5.51% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 4.73% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Eagle investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:58:06 est.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients' lives. Eagle's commercialized products include RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states.

