Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) gains 5.47% to Close at $47.23 on February 4

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares gained 5.47%, or $2.45 per share, to close Friday at $47.23. After opening the day at $44.87, shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping fluctuated between $47.36 and $44.76. 163,739 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 209,717. Friday's activity brought Eagle Bulk Shipping’s market cap to $641,901,088.

Eagle Bulk Shipping is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut..

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

