Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Drops 3.17% on March 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EGLE - Market Data & News Trade

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: EGLE) shares are down 3.17%, or $2.09 per share, as on 11:56:07 est today. Since opening the day at $65.90, 205,462 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $65.90 and $61.52.

Already the company has a YTD change of 49.46%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Eagle Bulk Shipping visit the company profile.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.

To get more information on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles