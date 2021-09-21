Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) drops 13.58% in Active Trading on September 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EGLE - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: EGLE) stock dropped $6.87, accounting for a 13.58% decrease. Eagle Bulk Shipping opened at $47.63 before trading between $48.56 and $43.09 throughout Monday’s session. The activity saw Eagle Bulk Shipping’s market cap fall to $588,330,699 on 509,017 shares -above their 30-day average of 164,560.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a U.S. based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.

Visit Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office says the state will put $1.75 billion into a new California Housing Accelerator.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Bill Gates Raises More Than $1 Billion for Clean Energy Technology CVS Health To Hire 25,000 in Virtual Career Event Friday September 24 President Biden's New Alliance With Australia and Britain Angers France and European Union California Governor Newsom Signs Affordable Housing Law