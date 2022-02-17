e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) falls 3.24% for February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ELF - Market Data & News Trade

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) shares fell 3.24%, or $0.89 per share, to close Thursday at $26.62. After opening the day at $27.20, shares of e.l.f. Beauty fluctuated between $27.49 and $26.55. 402,061 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 576,024. Thursday's activity brought e.l.f. Beauty’s market cap to $1,387,452,581.

e.l.f. Beauty is headquartered in Oakland, California..

About e.l.f. Beauty Inc

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

