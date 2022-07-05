e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Climbs 7.41% for July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ELF - Market Data & News Trade

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 7.41% to $32.89 on July 5.

1,061,503 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 645,297 shares.

The company's stock has risen 7.80% so far in 2022.

e.l.f. Beauty shares have moved between $20.49 and $33.63 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About e.l.f. Beauty Inc

e.l.f. Beauty stands with every eye, lip, face and paw. This deep commitment to inclusive, accessible, cruelty-free beauty has fueled the success of its namesake e.l.f. Cosmetics brand since 2004. With the addition of pioneering clean-beauty brand W3LL PEOPLE and launch of the lifestyle beauty brand Keys Soulcare created with Alicia Keys, the Company continues to strategically expand its portfolio with brands that support its purpose and values. The family of Company's brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass-market, and clean beauty specialty retailers.

