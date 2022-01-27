Dynatronics (DYNT) falls 2.72% on Moderate Volume January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DYNT - Market Data & News Trade

Dynatronics Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares fell 2.72%, or $0.0229 per share, to close Wednesday at $0.82. After opening the day at $0.85, shares of Dynatronics fluctuated between $0.88 and $0.81. 31,379 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 84,869. Wednesday's activity brought Dynatronics’s market cap to $14,538,828.

About Dynatronics Corp.

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris™, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

