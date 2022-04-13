Dynatronics (DYNT) Falls 1.11% on April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DYNT - Market Data & News Trade

Dynatronics Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares are down 1.11%, or $0.008 per share, as on 11:53:10 est today. Since opening the day at $0.72, 13,343 shares of Dynatronics have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $0.75 and $0.71.

So far this year the company has moved YTD 28.00%.

Dynatronics expects its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Dynatronics Corp.

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The Company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Solaris™, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others.

