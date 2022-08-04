DXC Co (DXC) Loses in Pre-Market Trading for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange dxc - Market Data & News Trade

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) has already fallen $-1.96 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $31.52, DXC Co has moved 6.22% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 0.54% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for DXC Co investors.

About DXC Technology Co

DXC Technology helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences.

