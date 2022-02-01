DXC Co (DXC) gains 2.36% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange dxc - Market Data & News Trade

Today, DXC Technology Co Inc’s (NYSE: DXC) stock gained $0.71, accounting for a 2.36% increase. DXC Co opened at $30.01 before trading between $30.85 and $29.75 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw DXC Co’s market cap rise to $7,766,433,145 on 1,517,779 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,558,112.

DXC Co employs around 138000 people with a head office in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

About DXC Technology Co

DXC Technology helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

