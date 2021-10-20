DWS Strategic Municipalome (KSM) falls 1.22% on Moderate Volume October 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KSM - Market Data & News Trade

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KSM) shares fell 1.22%, or $0.15 per share, to close Tuesday at $12.15. After opening the day at $12.32, shares of DWS Strategic Municipalome fluctuated between $12.50 and $12.12. 15,633 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 20,905. Tuesday's activity brought DWS Strategic Municipalome’s market cap to $136,127,883.

DWS Strategic Municipalome is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

The fund seeks a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund invests at least 50% of its assets in investment-grade municipal securities or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, and may invest up to 50% of its assets in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the fund’s shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the fund. Therefore, the fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Bond investments are subject to interest-rate, credit, liquidity and market risks to varying degrees. When interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of principal and interest. Municipal securities are subject to the risk that litigation, legislation or other political events, local business or economic conditions or the bankruptcy of the issuer could have a significant effect on an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/or interest. The market for municipal bonds may be less liquid than for taxable bonds and there may be less information available on the financial condition of issuers of municipal securities than for public corporations.Investing in derivatives entails special risks relating to liquidity, leverage and credit that may reduce returns and/or increase volatility. Leverage results in additional risks and can magnify the effect of any gains or losses. Although the fund seeks income that is exempt from federal income taxes, a portion of the fund’s distributions may be subject to federal, state and local taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. War, terrorism, economic uncertainty, trade disputes, public health crises (including the recent pandemic spread of the novel coronavirus) and related geopolitical events could lead to increased market volatility, disruption to U.S. and world economies and markets and may have significant adverse effects on the fund and its investments.

Visit DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Nasdaq: WBA) will invest $5.2 billion in primary care provider VillageMD as part of the pharmacy chain’s plan to open more co-located practices within its drugstores across the US.

The investment announced Thursday increases the Deerfield, Illinois-based chain’s stake in VillageMD to 63% from the 30% it acquired in July 2020.

[More]

Keep Your Friends Close, But Your Enemies Closer — Part I

Revenge represents an amazing human activity. In business, kicking opponents when they are down comes with the territory. As Huawei struggles with US government sanctions, Xiaomi steps in to introduce competing products and grab market share. Former Communists learn quickly about the free market economy. No employee at Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) asks the giant to go easy on Myspace. Remember Myspace? No Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) executive lends a helping hand to Motorola, which is even harder to remember. This new series looks at a few savory examples of business payback.

[More]

Breaking the Supply Chain Bottleneck

Since the start of the global pandemic, historically low interest rates and government spending have inhibited saving and encouraged borrowing and spending to lift the economy during the challenging period. The US Federal Reserve and government have pumped far more liquidity into the financial system than during the 2008 global financial crisis. We have seen an increase in inflationary pressures because of the stimulus. Moreover, the pandemic’s unintended consequences have created shortages and supply chain bottlenecks that have only exacerbated rising prices.

[More]

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

McDonald's To Offer New Plant-Based Burger in US Restaurants by Beyond Meat Walgreens Investing Additional $5.2 Billion in Primary Care Provider VillageMD JPMorgan Misses on Third Quarter Revenue, Beats Earnings Estimates With One-Time Items BlackRock Beats Q3 Profit Estimates, But Asset Growth Flattens