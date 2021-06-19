DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) gains 0.4130% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange KTF - Market Data & News Trade

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: KTF) shares gained 0.4130% to end trading Friday at $12.17 per share - a net change of $0.05. Shares traded between $12.18 and $12.12 throughout the day.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust (the Fund), formerly Deutsche Municipal Income Trust, is a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

