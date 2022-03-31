DuPont de Nemours (DD) Loses in Light Trading for March 31

DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 3.87% to $73.58 on March 31.

2,978,581 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 2,984,723 shares.

The company's stock dropped 4.83% so far in 2022.

DuPont de Nemours shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

About DuPont de Nemours Inc

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

