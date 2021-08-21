DuPont de Nemours (DD) falls 0.10% on Moderate Volume August 20

Today, DuPont de Nemours Inc Inc’s (NYSE: DD) stock fell $0.07, accounting for a 0.10% decrease. DuPont de Nemours opened at $72.76 before trading between $73.46 and $72.54 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw DuPont de Nemours’s market cap fall to $38,104,680,012 on 1,948,027 shares -below their 30-day average of 2,397,798.

DuPont de Nemours employs around 98000 people with a head office in Wilmington, Delaware.

About DuPont de Nemours Inc

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

Visit DuPont de Nemours Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on DuPont de Nemours Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: DuPont de Nemours Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Federal Trade Commission Sharpens Antitrust Fight Against Facebook Deere Beats Fiscal Q3 Earnings Estimates; Raises Full-Year Forecast COVID-19 Anxiety at Highest Level Since Winter: AP-NORC Poll $560 Billion Wiped Off China Stock Markets This Week Amid Regulatory Crackdowns