Duos (DUOT) drops 11.08% to Close at $5.42 on December 30

Today, Duos Technologies Group Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: DUOT) stock dropped $0.675, accounting for a 11.08% decrease. Duos opened at $5.94 before trading between $6.09 and $5.42 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Duos’s market cap fall to $19,570,541 on 15,989 shares -above their 30-day average of 11,416.

About Duos Technologies Group Inc

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

