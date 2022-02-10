Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) falls 2.33% on Strong Volume February 10

Today, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc Inc’s (NYSE: DNB) stock fell $0.46, accounting for a 2.33% decrease. Dun & Bradstreet opened at $19.44 before trading between $19.94 and $19.07 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Dun & Bradstreet’s market cap fall to $8,304,701,642 on 3,104,433 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,062,741.

About Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

Visit Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles