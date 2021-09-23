Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) falls 0.36% on Moderate Volume September 22

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) shares fell 0.36%, or $0.06 per share, to close Wednesday at $16.78. After opening the day at $16.84, shares of Dun & Bradstreet fluctuated between $16.96 and $16.70. 731,635 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,568,484. Wednesday's activity brought Dun & Bradstreet’s market cap to $7,233,595,964.

About Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

