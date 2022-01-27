Duluth (DLTH) falls 4.38% for January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DLTH - Market Data & News Trade

Duluth Holdings Inc - Class B (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares fell 4.38%, or $0.66 per share, to close Wednesday at $14.42. After opening the day at $15.21, shares of Duluth fluctuated between $15.49 and $14.26. 103,047 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 127,346. Wednesday's activity brought Duluth’s market cap to $428,249,746.

Duluth is headquartered in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin..

About Duluth Holdings Inc - Class B

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading offers high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. Duluth Trading provides its customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Its marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of its products in a distinctive, fun way, and its products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and 'store like no other' retail locations.Duluth Trading is committed to outstanding customer service backed by our 'No Bull Guarantee' - if it's not right, we'll fix it.

Visit Duluth Holdings Inc - Class B’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Duluth Holdings Inc - Class B and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Duluth Holdings Inc - Class B’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

TG Therapeutics Tumbles 40% on Partial Clinical Trial Hold Huawei Says Carrier Business Stable as Revenues Decline: Jeff Kagan Time To Reconsider Galapagos as New CEO Paul Stoffels Named Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022