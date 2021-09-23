Duke Energy (DUK) falls 0.38% on Moderate Volume September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DUK - Market Data & News Trade

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) shares fell 0.38%, or $0.38 per share, to close Wednesday at $98.54. After opening the day at $99.25, shares of Duke Energy fluctuated between $99.46 and $98.18. 2,732,950 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,179,019. Wednesday's activity brought Duke Energy’s market cap to $75,810,526,907.

Duke Energy is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and employs more than 28798 people.

About Duke Energy Corp.

Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit. Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects. Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list.

