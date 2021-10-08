Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG) falls 0.37% on Moderate Volume October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DPG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc Inc’s (NYSE: DPG) stock fell $0.05, accounting for a 0.37% decrease. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund opened at $13.71 before trading between $13.86 and $13.62 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund’s market cap fall to $516,603,958 on 94,705 shares -below their 30-day average of 117,908.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc

The Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE: DPG) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company initially offered to the public in July 2011. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from (i) a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and (ii) growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in equities of domestic and foreign utilities and infrastructure providers. The Fund’s investment strategies endeavor to take advantage of the income and growth characteristics of equities in these industries. DPG has outstanding bank loan to leverage the common stockholders’ investment. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in dividend-paying equity securities of companies in the utility industry and the infrastructure industry. The utility industry is defined to include the following sectors: electric, gas, water, telecommunications, and midstream energy. The infrastructure industry is defined as companies owning or operating essential transportation assets, such as toll roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, seaports, and railroads. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest no more than 60% of its total assets in any one of the five utility sectors. No more than 20% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in securities of midstream energy companies that are not regulated by a governmental agency. In addition, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest no more than 10% of its total assets in securities of any single issuer. No more than 15% of the Fund’s total assets will be invested in issuers located in “emerging market” countries.

