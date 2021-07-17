Ducommun Inc. (DCO) gains 0.40% for July 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DCO - Market Data & News Trade

Ducommun Inc. (NYSE: DCO) shares gained 0.40%, or $0.21 per share, to close Friday at $52.14. After opening the day at $52.67, shares of Ducommun fluctuated between $53.56 and $52.06. 39,121 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 42,294. Friday's activity brought Ducommun’s market cap to $617,837,988.

Ducommun is headquartered in Carson, California, and employs more than 2,700 people.

About Ducommun Inc.

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

