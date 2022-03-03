DTE Energy (DTE) gains 2.32% for March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DTE - Market Data & News Trade

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE: DTE) shares gained 2.32%, or $2.84 per share, to close Thursday at $125.21. After opening the day at $122.51, shares of DTE Energy fluctuated between $126.05 and $122.18. 1,161,890 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 1,301,500. Thursday's activity brought DTE Energy’s market cap to $24,258,923,012.

DTE Energy is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan..

About DTE Energy Co.

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

