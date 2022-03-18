Dropbox (DBX) Rises 4.19% on March 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange dbx - Market Data & News Trade

Dropbox Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: DBX) shares climbed 4.19%, or $0.92 per share, as on 11:54:48 est today. Since opening at $21.93, 1,677,228 shares of Dropbox have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $22.90 and $21.90.

Already the company has a YTD change of 10.55%.

Dropbox is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Dropbox visit the company profile.

About Dropbox Inc - Class A

Dropbox is one place to keep life organized and keep work moving. With more than 700 million registered users across 180 countries, the Company is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

