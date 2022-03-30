Dream Finders Homes (DFH) Falls 2.52% on March 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DFH - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Dream Finders Homes Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: DFH) lost 2.52% Wednesday.

As of 11:52:27 est, Dream Finders Homes sits at $18.04 and has moved $0.47 per share.

Dream Finders Homes has moved 3.42% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 4.16% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-11.

About Dream Finders Homes Inc - Class A

Dream Finders Homes was founded by CEO, Patrick Zalupski, in 2008. Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes closed over 3,150 homes in 2020, an increase of 54% over the homes closed in 2019. The Company increased new home sales over 95% in 2020 when compared 2019. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

