Dream Finders Homes (DFH) falls 2.12% in Light Trading on September 22

Today, Dream Finders Homes Inc - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: DFH) stock fell $0.39, accounting for a 2.12% decrease. Dream Finders Homes opened at $18.52 before trading between $18.57 and $17.95 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Dream Finders Homes’s market cap fall to $580,992,969 on 272,351 shares -below their 30-day average of 329,573.

About Dream Finders Homes Inc - Class A

Dream Finders Homes was founded by CEO, Patrick Zalupski, in 2008. Dream Finders Homes is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes closed over 3,150 homes in 2020, an increase of 54% over the homes closed in 2019. The Company increased new home sales over 95% in 2020 when compared 2019. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

