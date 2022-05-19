DRDGold. (DRD) Climbs in Active Trading for May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DRD - Market Data & News Trade

DRDGold Ltd. - ADR (NYSE:DRD) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading higher 5.20% to $6.68 on May 19.

214,904 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 193,354 shares.

The company's stock has risen 24.12% so far in 2022.

DRDGold. shares have fluctuated between $6.12 and $12.60 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-24.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on DRDGold. visit the company profile.

About DRDGold Ltd. - ADR

DRDGOLD Limited is a South African gold producer and a specialist in the recovery of the metal from the retreatment of surface tailings.

