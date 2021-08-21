Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III (DGNU) falls 0.41% in Light Trading on August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DGNU - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: DGNU) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.41% decrease. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III opened at $0.00 before trading between $9.85 and $9.75 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Dragoneer Growth Opportunities III’s market cap fall to $420,770,511 on 113 shares -below their 30-day average of 16,943.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp III - Class A

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III is a newly organized blank check company formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (“Dragoneer”). Dragoneer is a San Francisco-based, growth-oriented investment firm with over $14 billion in long-duration capital from many of the world’s leading endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices. The firm has a history of partnering with management teams growing exceptional companies characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. The firm’s track record includes public and private investments across industries and geographies, with a particular focus on technology-enabled businesses.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

