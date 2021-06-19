Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp - Class A (DGNR) gains 0.1000% for June 18

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DGNR - Market Data & News Trade

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp - Class A (NYSE: DGNR) shares gained 0.1000% to end trading Friday at $10.00 per share - a net change of $0.01. Shares traded between $10.02 and $9.94 throughout the day.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp - Class A

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed by an affiliate of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC ('Dragoneer'). Dragoneer is a San Francisco-based, growth-oriented investment firm with over $10 billion in long-duration capital from many of the world's leading endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, and family offices. The firm has a history of partnering with management teams growing exceptional companies characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. The firm's track record includes public and private investments across industries and geographies, with a particular focus on technology-enabled businesses. On February 3, 2021, DGNR announced a definitive agreement to merge with CCC Information Services Inc. (“CCC”). CCC’s mission-critical SaaS platform provides advanced AI, IoT, customer experience, and network management workflow solutions to the P&C insurance economy. CCC enables more than $100 billion of transactions annually among a vast ecosystem of interconnected businesses. CCC’s network includes thousands of customers including insurers, repair facilities, automotive manufacturers, parts suppliers, and other industry participants who leverage CCC’s platform to digitize operations, improve business performance, and power better decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing market.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

