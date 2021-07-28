Dragon Victory (LYL) drops 12.75% to Close at $1.30 on July 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LYL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Dragon Victory International Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: LYL) stock dropped $0.19, accounting for a 12.75% decrease. Dragon Victory opened at $1.42 before trading between $1.42 and $1.24 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Dragon Victory’s market cap fall to $15,128,468 on 279,929 shares -below their 30-day average of 370,370.

About Dragon Victory International Ltd

Incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Dragon Victory International Limited ('LYL' or the 'Company') offers reward-based crowdfunding opportunities in China to entrepreneurs and funding sources through a fast-growing reward-based crowdfunding platform at www.5etou.cn. 5etou is designed to enable small- and medium-sized companies, start-ups and idea generators to raise funding from participants through the Internet. The Company also provides quality business incubation services and financial services to entrepreneurs and business entities with funding needs who utilize its crowdfunding platform.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

