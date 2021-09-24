DraftKings (DKNG) falls 1.67% on Strong Volume September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DKNG - Market Data & News Trade

DraftKings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares fell 1.67%, or $0.88 per share, to close Thursday at $51.75. After opening the day at $52.92, shares of DraftKings fluctuated between $53.85 and $51.53. 18,873,746 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 13,628,507. Thursday's activity brought DraftKings’s market cap to $20,870,681,850.

DraftKings is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About DraftKings Inc - Class A

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR.

