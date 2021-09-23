Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories. (RDY) falls 0.55% to Close at $65.45 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RDY - Market Data & News Trade

Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories Ltd. - ADR (NYSE: RDY), a Hyderabad, Telangana, company, fell to close at $65.45 Wednesday after losing $0.36 (0.55%) on volume of 42,103 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $65.98 to a low of $65.38 while Dr. Reddy`s Laboratories.’s market cap now stands at $10,887,674,128.

The Daily Fix

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

