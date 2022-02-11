Dover (DOV) falls 2.28% for February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOV - Market Data & News Trade

Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) shares fell 2.28%, or $3.73 per share, to close Friday at $160.21. After opening the day at $164.45, shares of Dover fluctuated between $164.85 and $159.15. 886,583 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 938,986. Friday's activity brought Dover’s market cap to $23,067,781,257.

Dover is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois..

About Dover Corp.

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. The company delivers innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets the company serves. Recognized for its entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, its team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible.

