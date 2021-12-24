DouYu (DOYU) falls 0.39% for December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOYU - Market Data & News Trade

DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) shares fell 0.39%, or $0.01 per share, to close Thursday at $2.55. After opening the day at $2.56, shares of DouYu fluctuated between $2.59 and $2.45. 1,092,732 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 3,440,996. Thursday's activity brought DouYu’s market cap to $827,244,965.

DouYu is headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei..

About DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in Chinaand a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

