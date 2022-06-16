DouYu (DOYU) Drops 7.14% on June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOYU - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) moved 7.14% Thursday.

As of 12:01:11 est, DouYu is currently sitting at $1.17 and has fallen $0.09 so far today.

DouYu has moved 14.86% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 52.27% based on the previous close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

About DouYu International Holdings Ltd - ADR

Headquartered in Wuhan, China, DouYu International Holdings Limited is a leading game-centric live streaming platform in Chinaand a pioneer in the eSports value chain. DouYu operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. DouYu's platform brings together a deep pool of top live streamers. By providing a sustainable streamer development system built on advanced technology infrastructure and capabilities, DouYu helps ensure a consistent supply of quality content. Through collaborations with a variety of participants across the eSports value chain, the Company has gained coveted access to a wide variety of premium eSports content, which further attracts viewers and enhances user experience.

