DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY) falls 0.81% to Close at $19.70 on August 20

Today, DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Inc’s (NYSE: DLY) stock fell $0.16, accounting for a 0.81% decrease. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund opened at $19.87 before trading between $19.89 and $19.66 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund’s market cap fall to $944,531,846 on 109,965 shares -above their 30-day average of 67,104.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income. The Fund may invest in debt securities and other income producing investments of issuers anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets, and may invest in investments of any credit quality.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

