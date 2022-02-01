Dorman Products (DORM) gains 2.10% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DORM - Market Data & News Trade

Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ: DORM) gained to close at $95.60 Tuesday after gaining $1.97 (2.10%) on volume of 94,942 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $96.02 to a low of $92.41 while Dorman Products’s market cap now stands at $3,023,230,978.

About Dorman Products Inc

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks by focusing on solutions first. For more than 100 years, Dorman has been one of the automotive aftermarket’s pioneering problem solvers, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability. Founded and headquartered in the United States, Dorman is a global organization offering more than 80,000 parts, covering both light duty and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Visit Dorman Products Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Dorman Products Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Dorman Products Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Shipping Companies Flush With Cash, With Some Splashing Jumbo Employee Bonuses Badger Meter Beats Q4 Estimates, Posts Record Revenue Algoma Steel Upgrades Power Plant in Transition to Green Steelmaking Insulet Gets FDA Clearance for Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System