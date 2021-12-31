Dorian LPG (LPG) falls 1.09% in Light Trading on December 30

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LPG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Dorian LPG Ltd Inc’s (NYSE: LPG) stock fell $0.14, accounting for a 1.09% decrease. Dorian LPG opened at $12.84 before trading between $13.02 and $12.68 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Dorian LPG’s market cap fall to $508,979,841 on 226,203 shares -below their 30-day average of 353,330.

About Dorian LPG Ltd

Dorian LPG is a liquefied petroleum gas shipping company and a leading owner and operator of modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG's fleet currently consists of 24 modern VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; London, United Kingdom; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

