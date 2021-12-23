DoorDash (DASH) falls 1.56% to Close at $149.24 on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DASH - Market Data & News Trade

Today, DoorDash Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: DASH) stock fell $2.37, accounting for a 1.56% decrease. DoorDash opened at $149.99 before trading between $151.49 and $144.40 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw DoorDash’s market cap fall to $47,407,578,400 on 2,384,147 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,955,010.

About DoorDash Inc - Class A

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

