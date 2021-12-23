Donaldson (DCI) falls 0.47% to Close at $57.09 on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DCI - Market Data & News Trade

Donaldson Co. Inc. (NYSE: DCI) shares fell 0.47%, or $0.27 per share, to close Wednesday at $57.09. After opening the day at $57.24, shares of Donaldson fluctuated between $57.91 and $56.90. 600,251 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 663,769. Wednesday's activity brought Donaldson’s market cap to $7,052,444,049.

Donaldson is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and employs more than 11700 people.

About Donaldson Co. Inc.

ounded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers-from small business owners to the world's biggest OE brands-to solve complex filtration challenges.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

