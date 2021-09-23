Domtar (UFS) falls 0.13% for September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UFS - Market Data & News Trade

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) shares fell 0.13%, or $0.07 per share, to close Wednesday at $54.83. After opening the day at $54.97, shares of Domtar fluctuated between $55.06 and $54.83. 316,879 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 360,446. Wednesday's activity brought Domtar’s market cap to $2,761,177,171.

Domtar is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina, and employs more than 10000 people.

About Domtar Corporation

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 8,800 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.2 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Food delivery service DoorDash will now support delivery of beer, wine and spirits across 20 US states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia, a move the company said could enable it to reach 100 million+ customers.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

