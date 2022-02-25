Dominion Energy (D) gains 3.28% on Strong Volume February 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange D - Market Data & News Trade

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D), a Richmond, Virginia, company, gained to close at $79.69 Friday after gaining $2.53 (3.28%) on volume of 4,562,232 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $79.84 to a low of $77.98 while Dominion Energy’s market cap now stands at $64,428,354,850.

Dominion Energy currently has roughly 21000 employees.

About Dominion Energy Inc

More than 7 million customers in 16 states?energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in?Richmond, Va.?The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy?and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

