Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) falls 4.99% to Close at $5.52 on January 26

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) shares fell 4.99%, or $0.29 per share, to close Wednesday at $5.52. After opening the day at $5.95, shares of Dolphin Entertainment fluctuated between $6.03 and $5.42. 43,012 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 99,335. Wednesday's activity brought Dolphin Entertainment’s market cap to $65,417,669.

About Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Throughits subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media,it provides expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer's 'Power 50' PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin's acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to its marketing group. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

