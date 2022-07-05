Dollar Tree (DLTR) Rises in Active Trading for July 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DLTR - Market Data & News Trade

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading higher 5.48% to $164.84 on July 5.

3,332,904 shares traded hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 2,054,537 shares.

The company's stock has risen 11.21% so far in 2022.

Dollar Tree shares have fluctuated between $84.26 and $177.19 over the past twelve months.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-25.

About Dollar Tree Inc

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operated 15,606 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 31, 2020. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada.

